Nearly 2 pounds of cocaine found in suitcase at downtown Nashville bus station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly two pounds of cocaine was reportedly found hidden inside of a passenger’s suitcase onboard a Greyhound bus in downtown Nashville.

A warrant states the Tennessee Highway Patrol was assisting Homeland Security Investigations at the Greyhound Bus Terminal, where a narcotics K-9 hit on the suitcase Tuesday morning.

The suitcase belonged to Curtis Wesley, who was stopped by troopers and gave consent to search his belongings, according to a police report.

Inside of the suitcase, the warrant alleges two boxes were located, containing duct-taped bundles with approximately 1.5 to 2 pounds of cocaine.

Wesley was arrested and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of felony cocaine possession. His bond was set at $100,000.

A booking photo for Wesley was not immediately released by law enforcement.