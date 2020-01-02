Nearby business owner reacts to woman being shot in East Nashville home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman is recovering after police said she was shot during a home invasion.

People who work nearby said it was scary to see such violence in the community.

It was around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when Metro Police responded to the Village Place Apartments for a reported shooting on Oak Valley Drive.

Police said two men who wore masks and dressed in all black, entered an apartment where they demanded money from the victim and shot her in the hand.

The woman was taken to the hospital but investigators don’t know exactly where the suspects fled to.

“I was really bothered by it because we really want this community to be a safe community,” said Tonia Hughes, who runs Salon OV Hair Studio across from the apartment complex. “Nashville is up-and-coming and we want our clients, as well as ourselves, to feel safe. We have a large variety of clientele – seniors as well as young children – and we want them to come and be comfortable and feel safe in the neighborhood.”

The salon originally opened in 1989 before it was re-established 6 years ago. Hughes said it hurts to see this kind of violence in the community

“For a lot of our seniors to come out and go grocery shopping, or like I said, to get their hair done, they’re somewhat afraid to come outside their doors and I don’t want our Nashville community to feel that way,” Hughes said, adding that she wishes there were more facilities to help young people have structure to move their lives in the right direction.

Metro Police have not named any suspects in this case.

“I just really wish that this will be an influence on the ones that are creating the crime that we all have family members and loved ones that we don’t want anyone to bring harm to,” Hughes said. “Rethink what you’re getting ready to do. There are other avenues than to try to harm someone.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.