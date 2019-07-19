Nashville woman charged with TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville woman has been charged with TennCare fraud after authorities said filed a fraudulent prescription and used TennCare to pay for it.

The Office of Inspector General and Drug Enforcement Agency announced the arrest of 28-year-old Brittie Gay Henderson.

According to a released, Henderson is accused of using TennCare to obtain Oxycodone and used the name and DEA number of a healthcare provider, which she wasn’t authorized to use.

Henderson is charged with TennCare fraud, identity theft, and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.