Nashville woman charged with stealing from hospital patient’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A washing machine, jewelry and a Japanese Maple Tree were among the items stolen from a Nashville home while the resident was in a hospital, a Metro police report states.

According to officers, Leann Franks visited the homeowner and took the woman’s house key from her hospital room.

While the victim remained hospitalized, police said Franks and another woman entered the home repeatedly and took items including purses, jewelry, comforter sets and dog food. Franks was also accused of returning and taking a washer and dryer, television set, deep freezer and a Japanese Maple Tree.

Franks attempted to sell the stolen deep freezer, investigators said.

She was charged with at least one count of aggravated burglary. She was booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon and released on a $25,000 bond.

The name of the second suspect has not been released.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.