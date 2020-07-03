Nashville woman charged with death of dog left in hot car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman accused of letting her dog die in a locked car earlier this week in Nashville has been jailed on a felony charge.

According to an arrest warrant, a Metro Animal Control officer witnessed a dog alone in a vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed location in Nashville. The paperwork states the car was turned off, the doors were locked and the windows were up.

The officer said he broke the window of the car in an attempt to save the dog’s life, but the dog did not survive.

Court documents reveal Ali Miller, the 19-year-old owner of the vehicle and the dog, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Miller was jailed on a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court the morning of July 7.

