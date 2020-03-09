Nashville woman accused of lighting rug on fire, hitting boyfriend in face with it

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Madison woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly lighting a rug on fire and throwing it at her boyfriend.

According to an arrest affidavit, 25 year-old Ronnisha Cathey became enraged when she saw her boyfriend outside of their Welworth Street home with another woman. Cathey became verbally aggressive and attempted to hit him, according to Metro police.

Documents stated he went inside the home after Cathey started throwing the victim’s clothing outside.

Metro police said she sprayed lighter fluid on the walls and attempted to light the home on fire. When she was unsuccessful, Cathey allegedly lit a rug on fire and hit her boyfriend in the face and chest with it, according to police. He suffered minor burns.

Cathey is charged with arson and aggravated assault on a $71,000 bond.

