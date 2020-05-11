Nashville Uber driver jumps from moving car after attack in Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Uber driver from Nashville was forced to jump from her moving vehicle after being assaulted by a truck driver during a ride in Georgia, a police report alleges.

According to the report, police in Cohutta, Georgia were alerted around 3:30 p.m. Friday that a 26-year-old rideshare driver had been assaulted and carjacked at knife-point.

The report states the driver, an Antioch woman identified as Carolina Vargas, told officers she had picked up a truck driver who had broken down in Nashville on May 5. Vargas said she took him to a hotel in Cleveland, Tennessee, and he asked her to return Friday to bring him back to Nashville.

Carolina Vargas (Courtesy: Carolina Vargas)

When Vargas picked up the trucker at the hotel on Friday, she said he advised he knew a faster route to avoid traffic. At one point, she said she questioned the man about the route, and he reached into his bag and pulled out a knife.

The man hit Vargas in the rib cage while the knife was in his hand, she explained. She said she then jumped from the vehicle in the middle of Cleveland Highway, while traveling at about 55 miles per hour.

As a result, the police report states Vargas suffered facial swelling, as well as cuts and bruises to her legs. She also lost several teeth.

Vargas was transported by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia, where she was treated and eventually released.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help with Vargas’ medical bills. Nearly $6,000 was collected over the first 24 hours.

Christopher Miller, suspect (Courtesy: Carolina Vargas)

On Monday afternoon, Cohutta police identified the suspect in the attack as Christopher Miller, a man from Cleveland, Tennessee. Police said he should be considered armed and may still be in possession of a stolen 2011 black Ford Explorer that belongs to Vargas.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Cohutta Police Department at 706-694-6411 or 706-370-4900.

