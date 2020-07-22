Nashville Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint: ‘I was hoping they wouldn’t shoot’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint during a ride in the Bellshire area last month says he found the suspect’s driver’s license when the car was eventually recovered.

Norm Kittrell, who was a rideshare driver at the time, said he picked up three women on Bellshire Terrace Drive around 11 p.m. the night of Thursday, June 11.

When Kittrell arrived, he said two men with the women also asked for a ride, but he could only fit one in his vehicle. He said one of the men got in and pulled a gun on him, as did the other man who was still outside the car.

“They both had pistols pointed at me and told me to get out,” Kittrell recalled. “I was hoping they wouldn’t shoot. I just let them have whatever. Take it all, you know. Everybody tells me how lucky I was that I didn’t get hurt.”

(Courtesy: Norm Kittrell)

Several days later, on June 15, Metro detectives said they received a call from Clarksville police stating the Uber driver’s stolen car had been located.

“I picked it up at the tow yard and I was going through, cleaning it out. I found a wallet with an ID and credit cards and stuff and I gave that to the detective there in Madison. It had his driver’s license.”

Clarksville police said they were able to find the woman who had initially ordered a ride from Kittrell through the Uber app. That woman and the two other women in the vehicle were taken into custody, as well as one of the men involved, officers said.

“They got all their information saved into the app when they requested, so it’s not very smart for them to do anything illegal when they’ve requested a ride,” Kittrell joked.

An arrest warrant states Metro police identified the remaining suspect, 21-year-old Trayevon Tibbs, as one of the men who robbed the driver at gunpoint. Tibbs was arrested Monday night on charges including aggravated robbery and vehicle theft.

Trayevon Tibbs (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The names and charges for the other suspects were not immediately released.

Kittrell has started a GoFundMe page, as he tries to raise money to repair his vehicle.

