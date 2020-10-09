Nashville thieves steal $100k from an elderly man in elaborate debit card scheme

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Criminal Investigations Divison of Murfreesboro Police is looking for two men who stole $100,000 from an elderly man as part of a debit card scheme.

“This is the first one I’ve seen of this amount in a checking account specifically,” said Detective Jessica Rice of the Murfreesboro Police Fraud division.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects using a fraudulent debit card to cash out thousands of dollars at various stores, gas stations, and ATMs in Murfreesboro, Nashville, Antioch, and Shelbyville.

“There’s multiple people doing it. There’s multiple victims,” said Det. Rice. “We only have one victim reported to us, but this is a whole scheme that needs to be addressed.”

Rice says the men are compromising bank accounts, applying for new debit cards, then having them sent to a vacant lot in Nashville.

“Which is not abnormal,” explained Rice, “So, these people are having them sent to residences that are abandoned or up for rent or whatever.

A 76-year-old Knoxville man reported more than 40 unauthorized charges and withdrawals to his bank account. More than $23,000 were withdrawn from the victim’s bank account in a single day, through transactions made in Murfreesboro.

Detectives say the suspects were able to get the cards and withdraw cash without flagging the bank.

“The fact that they already knew how to gain access to his account without problem… The fact that they had already planned to know where to have these debit cards sent. Criminal simulation is what it’s called,” said Rice.

Rice said the victims only found the fraud because he paid close attention to his bank statements and reported it to the back and police.

Call police if you recognize these suspects.