Nashville teen who escaped TruCore facility last month captured by police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the teens who escaped from a TruCore Facility in Nashville last month has been captured, police said.

16-year-old Lacories Howse is now in custody after escaping the TruCore Facility on July 24.

Police said the Juvenile Crime Task Force was in the area of W. Trinity Lane and Whites Creek Pike Thursday night when they saw a white Toyota Camry with Illinois plates that had been taken during a carjacking on Tuesday night from a west Nashville apartment complex.

According to a release, a pursuit was initiated but soon ended after Howse crash the car at the intersection of W. Trinity Lane and Buena Vista Pike.

Police said they recovered a .9mm Glock from the car with a round chambered and a 13-round magazine. The gun ended up being stolen out of Indianapolis. A black ski mask was also found in the car.

Howse and his 16-year-old passenger, who is also in DCS custody and was wearing an ankle monitor, were treated for minor injuries. They were booked into juvenile detention on new charges related to the pursuit and gun.

Police are still investigating the carjacking that happened Tuesday night, where two 21-year-olds were returning to their apartment with a pizza when two teens robbed them of their belongings and the Toyota at gunpoint.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.