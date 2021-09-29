Nashville teen charged after trying to put finger through trigger guard during struggle with officers over gun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teen is facing several charges after police said she was pointing a gun at strangers then tried to put her finger on the trigger during a struggle with officers.

Mahala Johnson, 19, was booked into the jail Tuesday night. According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police found her near the intersection of Ewingdale Drive and West Richmond Hill Drive after getting reports of a female pointing a gun at random people.

The report stated that a Metro police officer got out of their vehicle, drew their gun, and directed Johnson to show her hands and she initially complied but then ran. Two officers caught up to her and reportedly took her to the ground while wrestling to try to get her into custody.

According to the report, Johnson tried to bite one officer multiple times, grabbed and twisted at their skin, and kicked both officers. Johnson’s mother tried to intervene and help de-escalate and restrain her daughter but during the struggle, she bit her mother as well, according to authorities.

The affidavit stated after getting Johnson into handcuffs, the officers tried to search her but she was still physically resisting, rolling and kicking. One officer felt a gun in Johnson’s crotch area and the other tried to secure it. During the struggle, they said Johnson grabbed the gun from over her clothing and tried to put her finger through the trigger guard while the gun was pointed directly at one of the officers. One of the officers eventually wrestled the gun away from Johnson.

According to police, they found she had 0.5 grams of marijuana wrapped in a five-dollar bill. Police said when a third officer arrived on the scene and tried to interview Johnson regarding the use of force, she spit in his face.

Johnson’s felony charges include aggravated assault and assaulting an officer. Her total bond was $48,000.