Nashville stepfather accused of abusing toddler over accidental urination

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man beat his three-year-old stepdaughter all over her body with a belt because she urinated on herself, an arrest warrant alleges.

Gary Begley was arrested Monday on a charge of felony aggravated child abuse.

The warrant states Begley was watching his three-year-old stepdaughter and five-year-old son on the night of Oct. 9 at their mother’s home in Nashville.

While watching the children, the police report alleges Begley beat the little girl with a belt, causing numerous bruises on her chest, back and face. When the child’s mother returned home, she rushed the three-year-old to an emergency room for treatment, according to investigators.

Metro police said the victim’s five-year-old brother explained he witnessed Begley hit the little girl “all over her body” with a belt after she urinated on herself.

Begley was booked into the Metro jail Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story



Don't Miss

Trending Stories