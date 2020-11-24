Nashville stepfather accused of abusing toddler over accidental urination

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 27-year-old man beat his three-year-old stepdaughter all over her body with a belt because she urinated on herself, an arrest warrant alleges.

Gary Begley was arrested Monday on a charge of felony aggravated child abuse.

The warrant states Begley was watching his three-year-old stepdaughter and five-year-old son on the night of Oct. 9 at their mother’s home in Nashville.

While watching the children, the police report alleges Begley beat the little girl with a belt, causing numerous bruises on her chest, back and face. When the child’s mother returned home, she rushed the three-year-old to an emergency room for treatment, according to investigators.

Metro police said the victim’s five-year-old brother explained he witnessed Begley hit the little girl “all over her body” with a belt after she urinated on herself.

Begley was booked into the Metro jail Monday and was released on a $10,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.