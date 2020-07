NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left a juvenile with serious injuries.

Police say the shooting happened on Fain Street. Although the juvenile’s injuries were serious, police do not believe they were life threatening.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. Police are still investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.