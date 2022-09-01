NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators have identified a man accused of robbing multiple banks and businesses across Nashville.

Metro police is asking for help from the public to locate 43-year-old Robert Michael Durham, who has six outstanding warrants.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Bank robbery suspect

Durham is accused in the following robberies:

Pinnacle Bank, 2300 West End Avenue, on August 30;

Fifth Third Bank, 1715 West End Avenue, on August 25;

Fifth Third Bank, 2000 Wedgewood Avenue, on August 24 (attempted);

Brandy Melville Clothing Store, 4015 Hillsboro Pike, on August 24;

Boost Mobile, 6210 Charlotte Pike, on August 23;

Dunkin Donuts, 2310 Elliston Place, on August 22

Durham has brown hair and blue eyes and tattoos on his fingers and both arms. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone seeing Durham or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.