Nashville road rage shooting kills Hendersonville man

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man has died after being shot during an apparent road rage incident in Nashville.

Police say Kelly Willerton, 46, was shot on Interstate 65 north between the Trinity Lane exit and the I-24 split. Willerton reportedly told his girlfriend that he was involved in a road rage incident in Davidson County and had been shot with what he thought was an airsoft gun.

Willerton’s girlfriend told police he declined to seek medical attention, believing his injury would heal. She then found Willerton unresponsive Wednesday and called for an ambulance.

Police received calls of shots being fired involving two men on the side of I-65 north at around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday. Both men had driven away before officers arrived on scene to investigate.

According to police, Willerton told his girlfriend his car was hit in the back by a white pickup truck and that the driver had shot him. Witnesses describe the white truck as possibly being a Chevrolet with four doors, tinted windows, a wench on the front bumper and having a specialty license plate that might include an America flag emblem.

The driver of the pickup truck is described as an older thin man with graying hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.