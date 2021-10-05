Nashville police searching for attempted robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect from Tuesday afternoon.

They say a man attempted to rob the Fifth Third Bank on Abbott Martin Road in Nashville.

The suspect placed a plastic bag on the counter and demanded money from the teller. Police say the teller was not able to comply with the suspect’s demand.

The man walked out of the bank empty-handed.

Police say the man never showed a gun during the attempted robbery.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

