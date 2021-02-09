Nashville pharmacy employee, others charged after alleged ‘drug ring’ busted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee of a Walgreens pharmacy in Bordeaux has been charged after investigators said she helped organize the theft of more than one-thousand opiate-based pills from customers, selling some of the medication through social media.

A warrant alleges Dorcharika McKinney, a 27-year-old employee of the pharmacy on Clarksville Pike, would observe narcotics prescriptions being filled, then call a man and provide the patient information required to pick-up the pills, including Hydrocodone and Oxycodone.

The man, who has not been identified, would either use the information to pick up the medication himself, or contact an associate to go get the pills, according to investigators.

Police said McKinney would also check social media to see if anyone wanted to purchase the medication.

A total of about 1,300 opiate-based pills were taken from at least eleven patients between Nov. 30 and Jan. 25, court documents revealed. The paperwork states the thefts began shortly after McKinney started working at the Walgreens.

Warrants allege two of the people who picked up some of those prescriptions, Robert Toran and Cameron Welsch, were both charged Monday afternoon. They were booked into the Metro jail on various felony drug charges.

Charges are also possible against other people in connection with the case.

Booking photos for McKinney, Toran and Welsch were not immediately released by Metro police.