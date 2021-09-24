Nashville nightclub shooting suspect arrested after traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police officers in Mt. Juliet made a major arrest Thursday night following what started as a routine traffic stop.
Police made the announcement Friday afternoon.
They say DeAnthony Moton, 22, was pulled over for speeding. Officers say he was going 99 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.
Shortly after, it was discovered that Moton was wanted out of Nashville for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Detroit native is accused of shooting five people at the “House of Legends” nightclub on Jefferson Street on August 29.