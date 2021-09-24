Nashville nightclub shooting suspect arrested after traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police officers in Mt. Juliet made a major arrest Thursday night following what started as a routine traffic stop.

Police made the announcement Friday afternoon.

They say DeAnthony Moton, 22, was pulled over for speeding. Officers say he was going 99 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

Shortly after, it was discovered that Moton was wanted out of Nashville for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Detroit native is accused of shooting five people at the “House of Legends” nightclub on Jefferson Street on August 29.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss