Nashville nightclub shooting suspect arrested after traffic stop in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police officers in Mt. Juliet made a major arrest Thursday night following what started as a routine traffic stop.

Police made the announcement Friday afternoon.

They say DeAnthony Moton, 22, was pulled over for speeding. Officers say he was going 99 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone.

Shortly after, it was discovered that Moton was wanted out of Nashville for five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Detroit native is accused of shooting five people at the “House of Legends” nightclub on Jefferson Street on August 29.