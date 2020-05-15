Breaking News
Nashville murder suspect on the lam for nearly a decade captured in Memphis

Nashville murder suspect on the lam for nearly a decade captured in Memphis

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:
aaron berkley

Aaron Berkley, wanted for a 2010 murder of a Nashville man, was arrested by US Marshals in Memphis on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for the 2010 shooting of another man at an apartment complex in South Nashville has been captured by US Marshals in Memphis.

Investigators say 32-year-old Aaron Berkley, who was wanted for first degree murder, were able to track him down and take him into custody from a vehicle at an intersection. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.

Berkley was indicted in the murder of 24-year-old Issac Washington at the Bavaria Apartments on Packard Drive on November 27, 2010. Washington and Berkley reportedly knew each other and robbery was the suspected motive.

Berkley is a convicted armed robber and had a pistol and a stack of cash in his possession when he was arrested in Memphis on Thursday.


News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories