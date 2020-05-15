Nashville murder suspect on the lam for nearly a decade captured in Memphis

Aaron Berkley, wanted for a 2010 murder of a Nashville man, was arrested by US Marshals in Memphis on Thursday afternoon. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted for the 2010 shooting of another man at an apartment complex in South Nashville has been captured by US Marshals in Memphis.

Investigators say 32-year-old Aaron Berkley, who was wanted for first degree murder, were able to track him down and take him into custody from a vehicle at an intersection. He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center.

Berkley was indicted in the murder of 24-year-old Issac Washington at the Bavaria Apartments on Packard Drive on November 27, 2010. Washington and Berkley reportedly knew each other and robbery was the suspected motive.

Berkley is a convicted armed robber and had a pistol and a stack of cash in his possession when he was arrested in Memphis on Thursday.





