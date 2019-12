LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday morning La Vergne officers arrested a man wanted for murder in Nashville.

Officers pulled over Sengphacha “Ricky” Saysongkham for a traffic violation. They discovered Saysongkham was driving on a revoked driver’s license.

After running a warrants check, officers found that the Antioch man was wanted in Nashville for 1st-degree murder.

