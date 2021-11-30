Nashville murder suspect arrested in Ashland City after high-speed chase and crash

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man who was arrested in 2018 for murder and out of jail while awaiting his trial led police on a hair-raising chase in Ashland City this past weekend.

It all went down around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. That’s when the Ashland City Police Department’s running radar clocked Craig Hodge Jr. driving his Chevy Malibu 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Officer Alexis Duncan said that she activated her blue lights and sirens, but the 32-year-old Nashville man sped off, at one point traveling between 120-130 mph.

Craig Hodge Jr. (Ashland City Police Department)

According to the officer, the Malibu lost control on Main Street, near Helen Street.

The vehicle reportedly went airborne, striking Reliant Bank’s brick sign in the parking lot. A flag pole was also sheared off and carried under the car that came to a rest at the end of the parking lot.

Officers made a felony takedown and secured Hodge who is not injured.

On the way to the waiting police car, the suspect and the officer had the following conversation”

Officer: “What did you run for, man?”

Hodge: “I wasn’t running.”

Officer: “Yes, you were.”

Hodge: “I wasn’t running.”

Officer: “So, me chasing you at 130 mph isn’t running.”

Hodge: “My car don’t even go that fast.”

Officer: “Okay.”

A search of the car yielded a loaded handgun on the dashboard. The gun had seven rounds in it and one in the chamber, according to the police.

Police ran Hodge’s record and found out he has an order of protection out of Davidson County and is prohibited from carrying a handgun.

After talking to Hodge, police indicated they smelled a strong odor of marijuana. When asked if he had any marijuana on him, Hodge indicated he did not.

When advised that bringing drugs to the jail is an additional felony, Hodge said he was not carrying anything.

But when searched at the Cheatham County Jail, deputies reportedly found a baggie of marijuana in his waistband.

Here is another conversation between the arresting officer and Hodge captured on bodycam video:

Officer: “You haven’t had anything to drink yet tonight?”

Hodge: “I am not under the influence. I lost control. Simply, I lost control.”

News 2 has confirmed in 2018, Metro police arrested Hodge for allegedly shooting and killing a 23-year-old man.

Hodge was reportedly out on bond, posting $150,000 while his murder and attempted murder cases were set to go to court in early 2022.

Before going to jail, Hodge had the following conversation with officers:

Officer: “You have a valid license, and you are not showing any warrants. So, when I came out after you lights and sirens you kicked it.”

Hodge: “I didn’t hear your sirens, I was already rolling.”

Officer: “Yeah, you was rolling.”

Hodge: “When I seen you, I got right here, and was going to pull over at this gas station and I lost control.”

Hodge bonded out of jail on Ashland City’s charges, paying $37,000 dollars. He is due back in court in June.

According to the Ashland City Police, he was charged with: