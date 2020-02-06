1  of  30
Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in Florida

Ronald Dickens

Ronald Dickens (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police confirms a man wanted in the January 25 murder of his wife has been arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida by deputy US Marshals and local deputies there.

RELATED: Hermitage man wanted for questioning in wife’s murder

Investigators have been searching for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens after his wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay, was found dead in their Hermitage apartment.

