Nashville man wanted in January murder of wife arrested in Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police confirms a man wanted in the January 25 murder of his wife has been arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida by deputy US Marshals and local deputies there.

RELATED: Hermitage man wanted for questioning in wife’s murder

Investigators have been searching for 42-year-old Ronald Dickens after his wife, 30-year-old Shawnton Clay, was found dead in their Hermitage apartment.

This story is developing and will be updated. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.