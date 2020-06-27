Nashville man wanted in father’s murder surrenders to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police say a 19-year-old wanted in the shooting death of his father on Wednesday and in the armed robbery of a Murfreesboro Pike store on Tuesday night has surrendered.

According to Metro Police, Anthony Rivera is facing charges of criminal homicide in the death of 42-year-old Henry Rivera. He is also charged with armed robbery of the Carniceria Dominguez store on the 2500 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers were called to the Antioch home around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday. An investigation shows that Henry Rivera confronted his son over stealing money from his mother. During the argument, a witness reported that Anthony pulled a pistol and fired.

Henry Rivera was hit in the neck and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

