Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  5
Closings
Clinton County Schools Coffee County Schools Georgia Career Institute-Murfreesboro Perry County Schools Warren County TN Schools

Nashville man wanted for setting his girlfriend’s apartment on fire

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is wanted for setting his girlfriend’s apartment on fire, according to Nashville Fire Department arson investigators.

According to officials, 26-year-old Jevell Rucker has three outstanding warrants for aggravated arson, arson, and setting fire to personal property.

Investigators say Rucker was seen on surveillance exiting the apartment in the 1500 block of Porter Road on Jan. 21 just minutes before smoke is seen coming from the apartment.

Anyone with information can call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar