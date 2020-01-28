Nashville man wanted for setting his girlfriend’s apartment on fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man is wanted for setting his girlfriend’s apartment on fire, according to Nashville Fire Department arson investigators.

According to officials, 26-year-old Jevell Rucker has three outstanding warrants for aggravated arson, arson, and setting fire to personal property.

Investigators say Rucker was seen on surveillance exiting the apartment in the 1500 block of Porter Road on Jan. 21 just minutes before smoke is seen coming from the apartment.

Anyone with information can call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.