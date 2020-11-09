Nashville man sentenced to 17 years in federal prison on drug and gun charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man will spend nearly two decades behind bars in federal prison on various charges of drug distribution and firearms violations.

According to US District Attorney Don Cochran’s Office, 50-year-old Timothy Lamont Page was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in July to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators obtained a search warrant in April 2019 to search Page’s apartment where they found crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin packaged for sale, digital scales, and over $4,000 in cash. A loaded 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was found in Page’s vehicle.

In addition to Page, 23-year-old Isabell Slusher of Bell Buckle was indicted in November 2019 by a federal grand jury.

Page was transferred from Sumner County Jail to federal custody on January 2, 2020 and was released the following week after a detention hearing. One of the conditions of pre-trial release was that Page have no contact with Slusher.

Page reportedly contacted Slusher immediately following release and picked her up from her mother’s house three days later. On February 2, Slusher was found overdosed on heroin in a bathroom stall at the Strike and Spare Family Fun Center in Nashville. A volunteer firefighter at the scene at the time administered NARCAN, saving her life.

It was later determined that Page accompanied Slusher to Vanderbilt University Medical Center two times after being released. In addition to likely continuing to supply Slusher with heroin which nearly killed her, the District Attorney’s office tells News 2 that Page had also threatened Slusher and had threatened to kill her if she cooperated with police.

Page has a lengthy criminal history including facilitation of murder in 1993, possession with intent to distribute cocaine in 2003, distribution of cocaine in 2007, being a convicted felon with a firearm in 2008, and attempt to possess heroin for resale in 2015.

Slusher pleaded guilty to drug charges earlier this year and is awaiting sentencing.