Nashville man pleads guilty to Civil Rights violations after series of church arsons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to Civil Rights violations following a series of church arsons around the Nashville metropolitan area.

The fires happened over a 10-day period in 2019.

Alan Fox, 28, pleaded guilty to all counts in connection with the fires set at:

Crievewood United Methodist Church on June 17, 2019

Crievewood Baptist Church on June 25, 2019

Saint Ignatius of Antioch Catholic Church on June 25, 2019

Priest Lake Community Baptist Church on June 26, 2019

Fox also used a gun during the arson of the Crievewood Baptist Church.

During the plea hearing, Fox admitted to setting the fires because of “the religious character of the four churches.”

Fox’s sentencing has been set for Feb. 11, 2022. He faces up to 20 years in prison for each fire and a five-year sentence for the firearms violation.