Nashville man charged with sexual battery on 13-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 13-year-old girl was transported to a Nashville hospital after her mother found her “physically helpless” in the bed of the 27-year-old man accused of sexually abusing her, an arrest warrant alleges.

Jackson Hernandez-Gomez was arrested Tuesday by Metro police on a charge of sexual battery on a physically helpless individual.

A warrant obtained Wednesday morning by News 2 states police had responded to a church in South Nashville “for a rape involving a 13-year-old [girl] and a 27-year-old [suspect].” The police report did not identify the connection between the church and the crime.

When officers arrived, the victim had been transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital “due to possibly overdosing on drugs,” according to the warrant.

The child’s mother told police she entered Hernandez-Gomez’s room and found her 13-year-old daughter laid out on the suspect’s bed, “not moving with white foam coming from her mouth leaving her physically helpless,” the police report states.

The warrant alleges Hernandez-Gomez told detectives the child “came home drunk and high on drugs” and entered his room, then “laid on his bed” and indicated she “wanted to have sex.” The report states the suspect admitted to touching the girl in a sexual manner.

Hernandez-Gomez was booked into the Metro jail, where he was held on an $80,000 bond. His booking photo was not immediately released.