Nashville man charged with murder in connection to Cheatham County overdose death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far this year, there have been 55 overdoses in Cheatham County and EMS reports 7 people have died.

Cheatham County Narcotics officers take each death personally and work tirelessly to find the person who sold the lethal dose.

On January 4 of this year, deputies found a 32-year-old man unresponsive due to a heroin overdose.

According to Cheatham County drug agents, an autopsy indicated the man died of fentanyl laced heroin. It was the first OD death of 2021.

Lt. Shannon Heflin tells News 2 the death impacts his officers who work tirelessly for family members who are often devastated by the loss of a loved one.

“I wish you could put a camera in here when we interview the family members. The raw emotions on their faces when they find their loved ones deceased, you never forget that. You never forget their reactions,” Lt. Heflin said.

According to Lt. Heflin, over the next 3 months detectives chased clues, got search warrants for cell phones and built a case, hunting for the person who sold the drugs that lead to the death of the 32-year-old.

“We feel like it is our duty to go out and track down those responsible for dealing drugs

that cause overdose deaths,” Lt. Heflin said.

On April 7, Cheatham County drug agents, assisted by Metro police, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, executed a search warrant at the Nashville home of Dshaun Edwards.

Drug agents say the 39-year-old convicted felon is responsible for selling the lethal dose of heroin that killed the man on January 4.

According to investigators, Edwards has served time previously on cocaine convictions in 2003 and 2006.

Once inside Edwards’ home, agents seized three guns and found a dangerous cocktail of narcotics that included crack, heroin and fentanyl.

“We will do everything we can to hold someone accountable for second degree murder; we are going to hold a drug dealer accountable,” Lt. Heflin said.

Agents charged Dshaun Edwards with second degree murder.

Investigators tell News 2 more charges are probable.

Edwards is currently out of jail on an $80,000 bond for the second degree murder charge.