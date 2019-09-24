Nashville man charged with knowingly exposing pregnant woman to HIV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested on a felony charge more than four years after he’s accused of exposing a woman to HIV.

According to an arrest warrant, the woman became pregnant with Bryan Rivas-Vargas’ child in 2015. A few months later, police said the victim discovered a pill bottle and prescription bag for ATRIPLA, an HIV treatment, with Rivas-Vargas’ name on it.

Bryan Rivas-Vargas (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The victim confronted the father of her child and told officers that he admitted he was HIV-positive and knew that prior to their relationship, but failed to disclose it to her.

Rivas-Vargas was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on a charge of criminal exposure of another to HIV. He was released from the Metro jail on a $7,500 bond.

