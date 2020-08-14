Nashville man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested 49-year-old Christopher Murray for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated rape, and aggravated robbery for allegedly sexually assaulting a 43-year-old woman last Sunday morning.

Police responded to Plus Park Boulevard around 9 a.m. on August 9 reported hearing a woman screaming for help. Officers located the woman who said her car had broken down and that she had checked into a Murfreesboro Pike motel while it was being repaired. She said walked from the motel to a market and was heading back to the motel when Murray allegedly pulled up in his Kia minivan and offered her a ride. She claims he drove her behind a church on Plus Park Boulevard, pulled a knife, sexually assaulted her and robbed her cell phone.

Surveillance video from the area helped police identify Murray. He has been arrested and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information as to any other criminal activity involving Murray is asked to contact the MNPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 615-862-7540.