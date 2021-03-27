Nashville man charged with Clarksville homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been charged with homicide in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department says detectives charged John Bean with homicide in connection with a murder that happened in the 1200 block of Eagle’s View Drive at around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to a panic alarm at a home and found a man dead inside the home. The man has been identified as 40-year-old Trasbin Campbell.

The investigation led officers to Nashville, where they located and arrested Bean.

Police say this was not a random act as Bean and Campbell appear to have known each other.

Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Martin at 931-648-0656 ext. 5224.