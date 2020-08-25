Nashville man charged after apparent case of ‘revenge porn’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man posted videos of him and his girlfriend having sex on her Instagram account after the two broke up, an arrest warrant alleges.

Jaamal Harris, 21, was arrested Monday night on five counts of unlawful exposure.

According to a warrant, Harris and his girlfriend had been dating for a several months, but she broke up with him in Nov. 2019.

After the break-up, the paperwork alleges Harris posted five videos of the two having sex on her Instagram account. She was able to delete them, but police said Harris then posted the same five videos to his own Instagram account.

Harris was booked into the Metro jail early Tuesday morning. He was also charged with assault on an officer, reckless driving, vehicle theft and resisting arrest for an unrelated incident.