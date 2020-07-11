Nashville man arrested on drug charges; 17 grams of cocaine seized

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Nashville man on drug charges and seized around 17 grams of cocaine.

The sheriff’s office learned 40-year-old Jquon Jones was trafficking cocaine out of Puntam County and began an investigation with multiple other law enforcement agencies, inluding the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Agents executed a search warrant at Jones’ apartment on East Broad Street Friday.

K9 units uncovered roughly 17 grams of powder and crack cocaine, digital scales, and packaging materials and a Kia sedan used for transport.

Jones is wanted in Wilson County for a violation of probation. He’s charged with the manufacture, sale and/or delivery of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $50,000.