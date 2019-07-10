Nashville man arrested for TennCare fraud

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After being on the run for more than a year and a half, a Davidson County man has been arrested in connection to a TennCare scheme.

Thomas William Biggs Jr., 44, was accused in January of 2018 of using TennCare to shop for drugs, specifically Adderall, an ADHD medication.

Officials said Biggs used TennCare benefits to visit multiple healthcare providers in a short time period to obtain a prescription for the drug.

This crime is a Class D felony and is punishable by up to four years in prison.

“Obtaining prescription drugs illegally utilizing TennCare benefits will not be tolerated,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We appreciate the collaborative efforts of the local law enforcement agencies and healthcare providers across the state working together to fight prescription drug abuse in Tennessee.”

According to OIG, over 3,000 people have been charged with TennCare fraud since 2005.

OIG offers cash for tips relating to TennCare fraud and drug abuse. You can call 1-800-433-3982.