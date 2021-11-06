Nashville man arrested, charged with trafficking a high school student

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was arrested Friday afternoon after an investigation revealed he trafficked a high school student for sex.

30-year-old Shawnveccheo Swain was arrested Friday after a Metro Nashville School Resource Officer received information that an 18-year-old student appeared in an online prostitution ad.

Special Victims detectives were able to locate the online advertisement and traced the number listed on the ad back to Swain. Law enforcement found the 18-year-old in an Antioch motel room by herself where she was later taken to a safe place by authorities.

In an interview with the detectives, the 18-year-old revealed that Swain was forcing her to engage in prostitution.

Police located Swain Friday afternoon at a gas station on Harding Place in a Nissan Altima with an expired temporary tag. Inside the vehicle was one gram of crack cocaine, 8.8 grams of meth, 10 grams of marijuana, and a shotgun and rifle.

Swain was taken into custody and is currently being held on a $145,000 bond with charges of trafficking for a commercial sex act, felony meth possession and unlawful gun possession.