NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man is facing harsher felony charges after skipping out on a court appearance in Kansas.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Troy Douglas faces drug and fugitive charges related to a skipped court appearance in Junction City, Kansas. He was arrested in the Sunflower State in November on drug charge for hauling 250 pounds of marijuana on his way back to Nashville.

He posted a $150,00 bond, but when he didn’t return to Kansas for his court date, a bench warrant with full extradition was issued in Kansas. Douglas was also free on a $130,000 bond tied to a 2021 domestic violence case involving his former girlfriend, Metro authorities said.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to MNPD, Kansas authorities learned Douglas was staying at a 14th Avenue North home and asked for Metro’s assistance in locating him.

Undercover Specialized Investigations Division detectives reportedly witnessed Douglas coming out of the 14th Avenue North location and immediately took him into custody. After Douglas reportedly denied living at the home or owning the truck he was attempting to get into, and given Douglas’ previous charges, Metro police obtained a search warrant for his home.

The search yielded 51 pounds of marijuana, two AR-15 rifles, 106 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms. One of the rifles reportedly had no serial number and was fully automatic with a loaded 100-round drum magazine, police said. Police also seized three vehicles registered to Douglas.

He was booked into the Metro Jail on a charge of being a fugitive from Kansas. He will also face charges of possession of marijuana and cocaine for resale, gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful gun possession by a convicted felon.

Douglas is set to appear in Davidson County Criminal Court on the domestic violence incident Jan. 22, according to Metro.