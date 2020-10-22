Nashville man arrested after scaling fence at TBI headquarters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man has been arrested after trespassing on the grounds of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters.

TBI agents say the incident happened at around 9 p.m. Wednesday at their facility on R.S. Gass Blvd. A man, identified as 49-year-old Klane Maples, approached the facility’s lower gate and contacted a TBI uniformed officer through a telephone number posted to inquire about an abuse allegation.

When the officer told Maples he needed to come back during normal business hours, Maples got out of his car and climbed over the facility’s perimeter fence.

Officers saw Maples hop the fence and were able to intercept him in the parking lot while telling him he was trespassing.

Maples was then asked to leave, but he ignored those orders and tried to fight the officers. An officer was able to take Maples into custody, despite being bitten twice during the struggle. Both Maples and the officer were treated for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

Officers then searched Maples’ car where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

After being released from the hospital Thursday morning, Maples was arrested and charged with one count of trespassing and one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Maples is being held at the Davidson County Jail with additional charges pending.