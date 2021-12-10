NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who Metro police said overdosed on heroin in a car north of downtown Nashville was taken into custody Thursday night for child neglect.

Police responded to a call after a woman said a man overdosed on heroin and was unconscious in her car located at the intersection of Stevens Lane and Buena Vista Pike. Officers said when they arrived, Robert Hawk, 27, was already revived by medics.

According to a warrant, end caps of a hypodermic needle were in plain sight, as a one-year-old baby sat in a car seat behind Hawk. Officials asked Hawk if he had used the heroin in the vehicle next to the child, but he reportedly refused to give police a straightforward answer.

The child’s mother allowed police to search her car. A warrant stated that officers then found an uncapped used needle in the driver’s side back seat pocket.

Hawk was charged with child neglect.