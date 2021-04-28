Nashville man accused of raping 11-year-old girl he lured through Instagram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man raped a child he lured through Instagram, convincing her to send naked photos through the social media platform, an arrest warrant alleges.

The warrant states the 11-year-old victim told Metro detectives that Gerber Omar Ruiz-Delacruz, 20, had contacted her electronically in Aug. 2020. She said the two continued to communicate via Instagram.

The police report reveals the victim’s phone was examined by Metro police and detectives located nude photographs exchanged between Ruiz-Delacruz and the girl.

Officers took Ruiz-Delacruz into custody on an unrelated, outstanding warrant for identity theft. Detectives said he confessed to raping the child three times and admitted to exchanging nude photographs with her via Instagram.

Ruiz-Delacruz was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on three counts of child rape and a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond was set at $255,000 and he remained jailed on an immigration hold.

A booking photo for Ruiz-Delacruz was not immediately released by Metro police.