Nashville man accused of locking roommate in truck for 2 days over unpaid power bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A South Nashville man kidnapped his roommate and locked him in a truck for two days because of money owed for their electricity bill, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded Dec. 14 to the Walmart on Nolensville Pike at Harding Place, where a man showed up to report being kidnapped by his 64-year-old roommate, Anthony Stanton. Officers spoke with the victim who stated he had escaped after convincing Stanton to let him use the bathroom at a nearby McDonald’s.

The victim told detectives Stanton locked him in a truck Dec. 12 and only let him out a few times, according to the warrant. The vehicle’s locks were broken from the inside and the window would not roll down, he explained.

Over the course of two days, the victim said Stanton held a butcher knife to his throat, causing visible injuries. He claimed Stanton was angry because the victim owed $300 to restore electricity at their residence on High Street.

Stanton was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. His bond was set at $30,000.

A booking photo for Stanton was not immediately released.