Nashville man accused of having sexual images of young children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville man was accused of having sexual images of young children on his phone.

Metro police interviewed Samuel Heisler, 54, at his job this week. A report stated police showed him sexual images of minors that were in a cloud storage service connected to Heisler’s phone.

According to the affidavit, the images were of boys around 12-years-old.

Heisler admitted to finding the images on the internet and saving them to his phone and said they were likely still there on the device. He is now charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

