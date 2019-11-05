Nashville inmate accused of sexual battery against correctional officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video from the Male Correctional Development Center shows a 23-year-old attempted rapist grab a female correctional officer’s rear-end, an arrest warrant alleges.

Joequarius Williams, already jailed at the correctional center, was charged Monday with sexual battery.

A warrant states the female officer finished serving breakfast Saturday morning and Williams, an inmate, was cleaning up the room. The officer reportedly opened the door for Williams, as he pushed a cart of dirty trays into the sally port. Surveillance video then captured Williams grab the officer’s rear-end, the paperwork alleges.

The officer told investigators she wished to press charges because Williams was already in the facility for similar charges “and his behavior clearly has not changed,” the warrant reveals.

Joequarius Williams (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Williams had been jailed since August when he was accused of choking a woman who refused his sexual advances. Metro police said Williams offered the woman a ride and promised her up to $500 for sexual intercourse, but when she refused, he choked her until she passed out.

The 23-year-old suspect’s previous charges include attempted rape and aggravated assault by strangulation. Bond on his sexual battery charge was set at $15,000.

