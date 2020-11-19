Nashville homicides, aggravated assaults up from this time last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — According to the latest data from Metro Police, some violent crimes are on the rise in Music City.

A report shows homicides are up 26.4% from this time last year, aggravated assaults are up 18.1%, and violent offenses are up 8.3%.

Wednesday morning Metro Police say two men in ski masks attempted to rob a man in his driveway on Cherokee Place in Antioch. They shot him in the back before running away. News 2 spoke to the victim’s son who asked to not be identified.

“We just woke up to a bunch of gun shots. It happened right beside my window. I guess the told him okay stick it up! Or give me whatever you got.”

The son says his father fired back at the two suspects, but isn’t sure if they were struck. They fled the scene without taking anything. His father is okay and was released from a local hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

“It could’ve happened to anybody,” the son told News 2.

Metro Police remind you to stay aware of your surroundings and always call 911 if you see suspicious activity.