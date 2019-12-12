Nashville grocery store employee accused of stealing $5K from register

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenage cashier at a Kroger near Lenox Village has been arrested for reportedly stealing more than $5,000 from various registers over a period of about a month.

According to an arrest warrant, Alexandra Thurmond was employed as a cashier at the grocery store on Nolensville Pike near Concord Road.

The paperwork states a loss prevention officer reported to Metro police that Thurmond had been seen on surveillance video taking a total of $5,419.70 from cash drawers on multiple occasions beginning November 4 and ending December 9. The officer told police he could see the 19-year-old cashier take the money and hide it in her sleeve.

After being questioned by detectives, police said Thurmond admitted to stealing money from the registers but claimed she was unaware of the amount.

Thurmond was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of property theft. She was released about two hours later on a $10,000 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.