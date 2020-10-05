Nashville Fire Investigators looking for suspected arsonist

Nashville Fire Department Investigators are searching for a man accused of setting fire to an abandoned building on Brick Church Pike.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department Fire Investigators are looking for a man who allegedly set fire to a building on Brick Church Pike with several people inside.

Investigators say the fire started after a dispute at a nearby hotel on August 31. Thirty-three-year-old Ricardo “Blue” Torai is accused of setting the fire at 1360 Brick Church Pike. One woman received minor injuries.

According to witnesses, Torain was throwing a birthday party at the Days Inn on Brick Church Pike when he kicked multiple people out of his room after accusing one of them of stealing a gun. The group then proceeded to go to an abandoned building with no running water or electricity.

Witnesses told investigators Torain came to the building still angry about the gun. They said Torain poured an unknown liquid while they were inside the building. He allegedly lit the liquid on fire as they left.

Investigators say Torain is on active federal probation for crimes committed out state. Anyone with information about Torain’s location should call NFD’s Arson Hotline at (615) 862-5640 or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at (800) 762-3017. Tips can remain anonymous and could lead to a reward.