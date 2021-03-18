Nashville Fire actively investigating Old Hickory restaurant arson

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department investigators are actively looking for an arsonist who brazenly set a restaurant on fire in an Old Hickory strip mall.

It happened early in the morning on Sunday, February 21 at Granddaddy’s Original Hot Chicken Shack on Old Hickory Blvd.

It’s been three weeks, and the business is still closed and the damage still evident.

News 2 visited the location Thursday, where the entire front window is covered by plywood. There is a sign that says, temporarily closed due to fire. And, you can see the burn marks on the bricks around the window.

On Thursday, Nashville Fire Department spokesperson Joseph Pleasant helped us decipher the surveillance video in hopes that a News 2 viewer might recognize the arsonist or their car and give investigators the tip needed to break the case.

“Not only did they do a lot of damage to that building, what they did was very dangerous,” said Pleasant.

The video supplied by the Nashville Fire Department shows the suspect drive to the crime scene around 4 a.m. in a white Ford Escape SUV. The arsonist is covered head to foot so the race or gender is impossible to tell.

The actions of the arsonist, however, are revealing.

The suspect was slow and methodical, seemingly unconcerned with being noticed or afraid of the act they are about to commit.

The video shows the arsonist get out of the SUV, go to the rear hatch, take out a gas can and then walk it to the front of the business. Then, the arsonist goes to the rear hatch and gets a second can and walks it to the front window. Then, the arsonist pulls out a crow bar or tire iron and begins whacking away on the front window. When it breaks, the suspect pours the contents of both containers inside the business. Then, the arsonist spends several seconds trying to ignite the accelerant.

Finally, after two-and-a-half minutes of calm criminality, the fire explodes enveloping the front of the arsonist’s car in a fire ball.

For the first time, the suspect shows alacrity, rushing to the driver’s seat, climbing in, and then backing out of the parking spot.

“As you can see, when that fire starts, it blows out the front of the building. And in fact, the person who started that fire is lucky to be alive,” said Pleasant.

Pleasant was quick to point out to News 2 that the business has a fire suppression system that activated and helped control the fire until fire units arrived on scene. No other business was damaged.

It was fortunate the rest of the strip mall was unaffected, but for the owners of the hot chicken restaurant, Pleasant tells News 2 that rebuilding and reopening after an arson fire, on top of a pandemic, is a business challenge for sure.

“Obviously says this person is not concerned, the person is not concerned about their safety or the safety of the public, and it is brazen,” said Pleasant, “That’s why we want help to get that person off the street, because if they do it once, they are likely to do it again. As you said, when you look at that video, they did not run with any urgency until the fire started.”

If you have any information about this case or others, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017. All callers to the Tennessee Arson Hotline are considered anonymous and may be able to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

The arson hotline is anonymous and open 24 hours a day.