Nashville father charged with child abuse in belt beating

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with child abuse amid allegations he beat his nine-year-old daughter repeatedly with a leather belt because she misbehaved at school.

According to an arrest warrant, the child told her mother on August 9 that she was hit by her father, Todd Frierson. The girl’s mother reported finding several bruises on her daughter’s legs and buttocks, including what appeared to be five loop-shaped bruises.

Metro police said the nine-year-old told investigators she got into trouble at school and when she returned home, Frierson, who has primary custody, hit her with a leather belt more than ten times.

When he was questioned by investigators, officers said Frierson claimed he had simply “whooped” his daughter as a result of her behavior.

Frierson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of child abuse.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar