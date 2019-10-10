Nashville father charged with child abuse in belt beating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man has been charged with child abuse amid allegations he beat his nine-year-old daughter repeatedly with a leather belt because she misbehaved at school.

According to an arrest warrant, the child told her mother on August 9 that she was hit by her father, Todd Frierson. The girl’s mother reported finding several bruises on her daughter’s legs and buttocks, including what appeared to be five loop-shaped bruises.

Metro police said the nine-year-old told investigators she got into trouble at school and when she returned home, Frierson, who has primary custody, hit her with a leather belt more than ten times.

When he was questioned by investigators, officers said Frierson claimed he had simply “whooped” his daughter as a result of her behavior.

Frierson was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of child abuse.

