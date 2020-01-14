Nashville father charged for DUI crash on Whites Creek Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of crashing his vehicle on Whites Creek Pike Monday morning with his one-year-old son unrestrained in the backseat has been charged with driving under the influence.

The wreck was reported around 10:30 a.m. near Moormans Arm Road.

When first responders arrived, a vehicle was off the road and in the grass. Inside of the vehicle, police said the 36-year-old driver, Michael Broyles, was disoriented.

Police said they found a syringe in a door handle and another in Broyles’ seat. They also discovered a pink powder identified as a “synthetic opiate,” officers revealed.

According to an arrest warrant, Broyles’ 16-month-old son was in the backseat and “the child’s diaper and safety restraint device was saturated with urine.”

Broyles was held in the Metro jail on a $3,500 bond.

