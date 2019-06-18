Nashville detective treated for drug exposure following traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been charged after a Metro police detective was exposed to drugs during a traffic stop Monday in Nippers Corner.

Carly Pollock, 29, was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault on an officer causing serious injury.

Metro police said the detective initiated a traffic stop on Pollock around noon Monday at the Public Library on Edmondson Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard for making an improper turn and not using her turn signal.

According to an arrest affidavit, another officer who responded observed Pollock in the driver seat of the vehicle making “furtive movements between her legs near the floorboard.”

The paperwork states she noticed police and “quickly clamped her legs together,” as she was observed holding a paper lottery ticket that contained a white powdery substance.

As the detective approached the vehicle, police said Pollock began shaking the lottery ticket, causing the powder to go airborne.

Some of the powder entered the detective’s mouth, officers said.

The detective was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation due to the drug exposure.

Police said the substance tested positive for heroin and cocaine.

After speaking with Pollock, officers said she claimed the substance was heroin mixed with fiber.

Pollock bonded out of the Metro jail Monday night. Her bond was $3,500.

A court date was set for July 16.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.