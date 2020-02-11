Nashville caregiver charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year old man has been charged with assaulting a vulnerable adult he was hired to care for.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim is an adult with the mental capacity of a 4 or 5-year-old child.

Metro police said the caregiver, Edward Williams, got close to the victim and asked, “I’m too close? Well I’m about to cut your hair.” Police said Williams ordered him to place his hands up and he grabbed him by the arms.

Williams reportedly threw the victim to the ground, got on top of him and stated, “Do you want to see how hard I can punch?” He punched him in the eye, leaving a bruise under his left eye, according to police.

Williams threw him against a table and attempted to cut his hair again, according to an affidavit. Metro police said the victim suffered injuries to the back of his head and armpit.

Police said investigators discovered a six inch long, four inch wide bruise on the inside of the victim’s left bicep that was from a previous incident where Williams punched him.

Williams is responsible for the adult victim’s day-to-day activities as well as his physical well-being.

Police charged Williams with vulnerable adult abuse. He was released from the Metro jail early Tuesday morning.

