Breaking News
1 killed in hit-and-run crash on I-65 in Williamson County
1  of  11
Closings
DeKalb County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Grundy County Schools Lincoln County Schools Smith County Schools Trousdale County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools

Nashville caregiver charged with abuse of vulnerable adult

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 51-year old man has been charged with assaulting a vulnerable adult he was hired to care for.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim is an adult with the mental capacity of a 4 or 5-year-old child.

Metro police said the caregiver, Edward Williams, got close to the victim and asked, “I’m too close? Well I’m about to cut your hair.” Police said Williams ordered him to place his hands up and he grabbed him by the arms.

Williams reportedly threw the victim to the ground, got on top of him and stated, “Do you want to see how hard I can punch?” He punched him in the eye, leaving a bruise under his left eye, according to police.

Williams threw him against a table and attempted to cut his hair again, according to an affidavit. Metro police said the victim suffered injuries to the back of his head and armpit.

Police said investigators discovered a six inch long, four inch wide bruise on the inside of the victim’s left bicep that was from a previous incident where Williams punched him.

Williams is responsible for the adult victim’s day-to-day activities as well as his physical well-being.

Police charged Williams with vulnerable adult abuse. He was released from the Metro jail early Tuesday morning.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.  Click here for more coverage. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar